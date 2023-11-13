News & Insights

Lynas withdraws court request to review Malaysia licence conditions

November 13, 2023 — 10:19 pm EST

Written by Danial Azhar for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX has withdrawn its application for a judicial review of its operating licence conditions in Malaysia, a Malaysian government lawyer said on Tuesday.

Lynas withdraw the judicial review following the Malaysian government's decision last month to allow the firm to import raw materials containing natural radioactive material and process rare earths until March 2026, provided it carries out thorium extraction to remove radioactive waste.

The government had previously barred Lynas from importing and processing lanthanide concentrate from January 2024 due to concerns of radiation from cracking and leaching operations.

A Malaysian court recorded the withdrawal with no order as to cost, senior federal counsel Sallehudin Md Ali told Reuters.

Lynas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

