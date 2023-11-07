News & Insights

Lynas to withdraw judicial review case on Malaysia license conditions - govt lawyer

November 07, 2023 — 11:57 pm EST

Written by Danial Azhar and Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX intends to withdraw its application for a judicial review of its operating license in Malaysia, a Malaysian government lawyer said on Wednesday.

Lynas had earlier this year approached a Malaysian court to review its license to operate in the country after being barred from importing and processing lanthanide concentrate from January.

However, Malaysia last month said it will allow Lynas to import raw materials containing natural radioactive material and process rare earths until March 2026 after a long-running regulatory battle.

The court will decide on the withdrawal application on Nov. 14, senior federal counsel Sallehudin Md Ali told Reuters.

