Lynas says Malaysian approval for local ops challenged in lawsuit

Australia's Lynas Corp Ltd said on Friday that three individuals had filed a court case in Malaysia challenging the local government's decision to renew the rare earths miner's operating licence last year.

The Malaysian prime minister, 27 other ministers and cabinet members, the Atomic Energy Licensing Board and the company were among those named as respondents in the lawsuit, Lynas said.

The judicial review proceedings question the processes followed by the government in reaching its August decision to allow the miner to continue operating in the country.

For months, concerns had persisted about the storage of radioactive waste produced during the processing of rare earths, casting doubts on whether Lynas would successfully secure a renewal.

