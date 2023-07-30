Lynas Rare Earths's fourth quarter revenue falls 47%

July 31 (Reuters) - Lynas Rare Earths Ltd on Monday posted a sharp 47% drop in fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by lower market prices for rare earth products during the quarter.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside of China said sales revenue was A$157.5 million ($104.85 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with A$294.5 million a year ago, and consensus estimate of A$216 million, according to Barrenjoey.

