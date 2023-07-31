News & Insights

US Markets

Lynas Rare Earths signs updated contract with US govt for Texas facility

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 31, 2023 — 07:51 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Adds details on the Texas facility in paragraphs 3-5

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX said on Tuesday it had signed an updated contract with the U.S. Department of Defense for the construction of the heavy rare-earths component of its rare-earths processing facility in Texas.

Under the contract, a contribution of about $258 million by the U.S. government is currently allocated to the project, higher than the $120 million contribution announced last year, Lynas said.

Lynas, the world's largest producer of rare-earths outside of China, said the updated contract follows detailed design work and cost updates for the project.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.