Lynas Rare Earths signs updated contract with US govt for Texas facility

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX said on Tuesday it had signed an updated contract with the U.S. Department of Defense for the construction of the heavy rare-earths component of its rare-earths processing facility in Texas.

Under the contract, a contribution of about $258 million by the U.S. government is currently allocated to the project, higher than the $120 million contribution announced last year, Lynas said.

Lynas, the world's largest producer of rare-earths outside of China, said the updated contract follows detailed design work and cost updates for the project.

