Lynas Rare Earths Sees Revenue Dip Amid Growth Plans

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (AU:LYC) has released an update.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited reported a decrease in quarterly gross sales revenue to A$120.5 million for Q1 FY25, amid low rare earth prices and managed production levels. The company continues to progress on its growth projects, aiming for a 10.5kt NdPr capacity by FY25, while optimizing production costs across all sites. Additionally, Lynas remains committed to safety and sustainability, maintaining compliance with international best practices.

For further insights into AU:LYC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.