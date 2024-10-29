News & Insights

Stocks

Lynas Rare Earths Sees Revenue Dip Amid Growth Plans

October 29, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (AU:LYC) has released an update.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited reported a decrease in quarterly gross sales revenue to A$120.5 million for Q1 FY25, amid low rare earth prices and managed production levels. The company continues to progress on its growth projects, aiming for a 10.5kt NdPr capacity by FY25, while optimizing production costs across all sites. Additionally, Lynas remains committed to safety and sustainability, maintaining compliance with international best practices.

For further insights into AU:LYC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYSCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.