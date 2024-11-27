News & Insights

Lynas Rare Earths Reports Positive AGM Voting Results

November 27, 2024 — 01:50 am EST

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (AU:LYC) has released an update.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. The majority of shareholders voted in favor, with significant support for the re-election of Philippe Etienne and the granting of performance rights to CEO Amanda Lacaze. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

