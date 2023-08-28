News & Insights

Lynas Rare Earths posts 43% drop in annual profit

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 28, 2023 — 07:24 pm EDT

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Adds details on results, background on Malaysian facility in paragraphs 2 to 6

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX on Tuesday posted a 43% fall in annual profit, as higher supply from top producer China and softer demand in key markets contributed to weaker pricing for its products.

China, which accounted for 70% of the world's mine production of rare earths in 2022, further ramped up supply of rare earths this year. Also weighing on prices has been softer demand for neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets from Japan.

The Malaysian facility currently faces the risk of being partly wound down after domestic regulators raised concerns about radiation levels from the process of cracking and leaching.

Lynas reported a net profit after tax of A$310.7 million ($199.81 million) for the year ended June 30, down from a record A$540.8 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.5550 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.