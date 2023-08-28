Lynas Rare Earths posts 43% drop in annual profit

Adds details on results, background on Malaysian facility in paragraphs 2 to 6

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX on Tuesday posted a 43% fall in annual profit, as higher supply from top producer China and softer demand in key markets contributed to weaker pricing for its products.

China, which accounted for 70% of the world's mine production of rare earths in 2022, further ramped up supply of rare earths this year. Also weighing on prices has been softer demand for neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets from Japan.

The Malaysian facility currently faces the risk of being partly wound down after domestic regulators raised concerns about radiation levels from the process of cracking and leaching.

Lynas reported a net profit after tax of A$310.7 million ($199.81 million) for the year ended June 30, down from a record A$540.8 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.5550 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

