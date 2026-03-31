Is Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR (LYSDY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR (LYSDY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYSDY's full-year earnings has moved 40% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LYSDY has returned about 59.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 8.9%. This means that Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Silvercorp (SVM). The stock is up 20.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Silvercorp's current year EPS has increased 35.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 72 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.8% so far this year, so LYSDY is performing better in this area. Silvercorp is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR and Silvercorp as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR (LYSDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.