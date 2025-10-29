Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Depositary Receipt (LYSDY) Price Target Increased by 12.61% to 9.65

The average one-year price target for Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LYSDY) has been revised to $9.65 / share. This is an increase of 12.61% from the prior estimate of $8.57 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.57 to a high of $18.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.85% from the latest reported closing price of $4.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYSDY is 0.35%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.43% to 1,298K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 665K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYSDY by 15.64% over the last quarter.

DRESX - Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund holds 403K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares , representing an increase of 59.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYSDY by 79.66% over the last quarter.

CNZLX - Commonwealth Australia holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fca holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 46K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYSDY by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.