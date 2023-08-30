Lynas Rare Earths Limited - ADR (LYSDY) Price Target Decreased by 5.62% to 5.91

The average one-year price target for Lynas Rare Earths Limited - ADR (OTC:LYSDY) has been revised to 5.91 / share. This is an decrease of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 6.27 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.18 to a high of 8.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.19% from the latest reported closing price of 4.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lynas Rare Earths Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYSDY is 0.34%, a decrease of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.01% to 195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

POLEX - Polar Capital Emerging Market Stars Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 195K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYSDY by 4.17% over the last quarter.

