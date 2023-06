June 21 (Reuters) - Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX said on Wednesday it won a A$20 million ($13.5 million) government grant to develop a new leach circuit project to process apatite-rich ore at its Mt Weld site in Western Australia.

