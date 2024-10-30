Lynas Rare Earths downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs downgraded Lynas Rare Earths (LYSCF) to Neutral from Buy with a A$7.30 price target The firm cites valuation for the downgrade.
