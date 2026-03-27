Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) Price Target Increased by 19.65% to 20.21

The average one-year price target for Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) has been revised to $20.21 / share. This is an increase of 19.65% from the prior estimate of $16.89 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.91% from the latest reported closing price of $20.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lynas Rare Earths. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 84.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYC is 0.38%, an increase of 14.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.72% to 1,229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIGRX - Calamos International Growth Fund holds 212K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 1.00% over the last quarter.

DMAT - Global X Disruptive Materials ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

CALAMOS INVESTMENT TRUST holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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