Lynas Q2 rare earths production tops estimate, up 7.6%

Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd beat analyst estimate for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) production in the December quarter, rising 7.6%, as demand continued to recover with easing of coronavirus-led restrictions globally.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said production of NdPr, used in a wide range of products from iPhones to weapons, rose to 1,367 tonnes from 1,270 tonnes a year earlier.

UBS had estimated second-quarter production at 1,350 tonnes.

