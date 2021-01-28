Lynas Q2 rare earths production tops estimate, up 7.6%

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX beat analyst estimate for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) production in the December quarter, rising 7.6%, as demand continued to recover with easing of coronavirus-led restrictions globally.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said production of NdPr, used in a wide range of products from iPhones to weapons, rose to 1,367 tonnes from 1,270 tonnes a year earlier.

UBS had estimated second-quarter production at 1,350 tonnes.

