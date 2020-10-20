US Markets

Lynas posts 8% jump in rare earth output as COVID-19 curbs ease

Contributors
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Arpit Nayak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Australian rare earth producer Lynas Corp on Wednesday posted a 8.1% rise in first-quarter neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) output as production normalized following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Malaysia and Western Australia.

Adds production details, background on China

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian rare earth producer Lynas Corp LYC.AX on Wednesday posted a 8.1% rise in first-quarter neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) output as production normalized following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Malaysia and Western Australia.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said production of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), used in everything from iPhones to weapons, rose to 1,342 tonnes in the quarter ended in September from 1,242 tonnes a year earlier. It wasjust under a UBS estimate of 1,350 tonnes.

Lynas said a NdPr production rate of 75% is enough to meet demand as the coronavirus crisis continues to weigh on demand.

Rare earths are critical minerals used in a wide range of everyday goods, including magnets and electric cars, and has become a key strategic consideration for Washington as it looks to reduce U.S. reliance on China, the world's biggest producer.

China recently passed a law restricting exports of controlled items, giving Beijing the power to curb exports of items to countries that it believes may harm China's interest.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Richard Chang)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Future of U.S. Equity Markets #STAVirtualConference

    Nasdaq EVP Head of North American Markets Tal Cohen and Rosenblatt Securities Partner Justin Schack join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss the future of U.S. equity markets. #STAVirtualConference

    Oct 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular