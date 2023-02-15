Lynas' license could be revoked if it fails to comply with curbs: Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian miner Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX could have its operating license revoked if it fails to comply with conditions prohibiting the production of radioactive waste in Malaysia, the government said on Wednesday.

Malaysia's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang made the comments a day after Lynas said Malaysia retained conditions that prevented it from importing and processing rare earths concentrate after July 1.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.