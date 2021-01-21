US Markets

Lynas inks deal with U.S. for light rare earths separation plant

Shruti Sonal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd said on Friday it had signed an agreement with the United States to build a commercial light rare earths separation plant.

The plant is expected to produce about 5,000 tonnes per annum of rare earths products, Lynas said, adding that it expects the Department of Defense funding to be capped at around $30 million.

