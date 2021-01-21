Lynas inks deal with U.S. for light rare earths separation plant

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX said on Friday it had signed an agreement with the United States to build a commercial light rare earths separation plant.

The plant is expected to produce about 5,000 tonnes per annum of rare earths products, Lynas said, adding that it expects the Department of Defense funding to be capped at around $30 million.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.