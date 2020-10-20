Lynas first-quarter NdPr output rises 8.1%

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian rare earth producer Lynas Corp LYC.AX on Wednesday posted a 8.1% rise in first-quarter output of neodymium and praseodymium as global automobile demand rebounded on easing coronavirus restrictions.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said production of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), used in everything from iPhones to weapons, rose to 1,342 tonnes in the September quarter from 1,242 tonnes a year earlier, missing a UBS estimate of 1,350 tonnes.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.