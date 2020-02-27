Lynas Corp's half-year profit plunges 80%

Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corp reported a nearly 80% fall in half-year profit on Friday, hurt by expenses incurred in Malaysia where it operates a processing facility.

Profit after tax was A$3.9 million ($2.57 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, down from A$19 million a year earlier. (http://bit.ly/2weLY7G)

Revenue rose slightly to A$180.1 million.

($1 = A$1.5161)

