Lyme Disease In Dogs: Symptoms And Treatments

If there’s one thing that’s true about dogs, it’s that they’ll harbor some questionable things in their fur—including ticks. And although ticks aren’t the only parasites that may be hitching a ride, it’s crucial to be vigilant about protecting dogs from them. Ticks can transmit a bacteria that causes Lyme disease in dogs, a condition that may cause long-term complications when left untreated.

The Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC) forecasts a continued increase of Lyme disease infection in areas outside its historical range of the Northeast and upper Midwest United States. To date, tick-borne illness in companion animals has been diagnosed across most states and in regions of Canada and Europe. With the uptick in cases, the CAPC says scheduling the Lyme disease vaccine should be on every pet parent’s to-do list.

Fortunately, the best pet insurance policies may cover “nose-to-tail” care, such as vaccines and prescription preventative treatments. If your dog is bitten by a tick, the cost of testing and treatment of Lyme disease may also be partially or fully covered.

Here’s what else you should know about Lyme disease in dogs.

What Is Lyme Disease in Dogs?

Lyme disease is a bacterial illness transmitted to pets and humans by ticks, explains Dr. Leslie Gillette, D.V.M., a veterinarian at Chewy Health who provides teletriage support as a Pet Health Representative for Chewy’s Connect With a Vet platform.

The most common culprit of Lyme disease is the black-legged tick, also known as a deer tick. But don’t panic just yet if you notice one stuck to your pup.

“Lyme disease cannot be transmitted by simply having a tick crawling on the skin or fur,” explains Gillette. Lyme disease is caused by bacteria (B. burgdorferi) infecting certain ticks. An infected tick must attach to and feed from its host for at least 24 hours to transmit the bacteria from its saliva into the host’s bloodstream.

According to Gillette, dogs in New England states and the upper Atlantic coast are at the highest risk of contracting Lyme disease, as deer ticks are most prevalent in these areas. However, Lyme disease has been reported in all 50 states, so pet parents throughout the U.S. should take preventive measures.

While humans and other pets can also contract Lyme disease from infected ticks, dogs with Lyme disease cannot spread the disease to healthy people, dogs or other animals.

What Is the Life Expectancy of Dogs With Lyme Disease?

“Dogs with Lyme disease can absolutely live normal life spans—when the disease is diagnosed and treated promptly,” shares Dr. Nick Horniman, MRCVS, a veterinary surgeon and the founder of MyPetsVet and VETSbarn Veterinary Centre.

There are three stages of Lyme disease in dogs, and the later stages can affect the kidneys, brain, and, less commonly, the heart. If Lyme disease progresses without treatment, a dog’s lifespan can shorten.

“To help your dog remain healthy, follow your vet’s treatment plan, monitor for any recurrence of symptoms and continue tick prevention measures,” Gillette says. Dogs previously infected with Lyme disease can become infected again, and even dogs who have had the Lyme vaccine aren’t entirely immune.

Is Lyme Disease Common in Senior Dogs?

Though any dog can become infected with Lyme disease, senior dogs and puppies are at an increased risk. Additional factors that increase a dog’s risk of Lyme disease include:

Living in an area where deer ticks are prevalent

Spending a lot of time outdoors, especially in grassy or wooded areas

Having concurrent diseases that compromise the immune system

Symptoms and Behaviors of Dogs With Lyme Disease

A bullseye rash that spreads outward from where the tick bites is a hallmark sign of Lyme disease in humans. However, Gillette points out that dogs typically don’t develop a bullseye rash, making it harder to diagnose early on. Even if a rash does develop, it can be difficult to see under your dog’s fur. That’s why it’s crucial to take preventive measures and see your vet right away if you spot an embedded tick on your dog or notice any signs of illness.

Symptoms of Lyme disease in dogs include:

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Lameness

Fever

Swollen lymph nodes

Swollen joints

Joint pain

What To Do if You Find a Tick On Your Dog

Ticks commonly burrow in warm, moist places on your dog’s body, such as the ears, under the legs and around the tail. If you spot a tick in your dog’s fur or in their skin, promptly remove it.

Dr. Nicole Savageau, D.V.M., a veterinarian with TheVets, a mobile veterinary service in cities across the U.S., walks us through a step-by-step guide on safely removing and disposing of ticks on dogs:

Using fine-tipped tweezers, grasp the tick’s mouth as close to your dog’s skin as possible. Gently pull the tick straight out with steady, even pressure. Avoid twisting or squeezing the tick, as this can cause its mouthparts to break off and remain in your dog’s skin. Clean the bite site with soap and water or an antiseptic solution. Dispose of the tick by placing it in a sealed container or flushing it down the toilet. If you’re unsure whether the tick is a black-legged tick, you can also place it in a sealed container for identification by your veterinarian

Only 5% to 10% of infected pets show symptoms before Lyme disease becomes chronic, according to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

That’s why Dr. Monica Sterk, D.V.M., regional medical director at Veterinary Emergency Group, a nationwide chain of emergency pet hospitals, recommends scheduling Lyme disease testing three to four weeks after the initial bite, even when no symptoms are present. Immediately testing after removing the embedded tick may result in a false negative, since antibodies can only be detected as early as three to four weeks after initial infection.

Is Lyme Disease Covered by Pet Insurance?

Most pet insurance policies cover the diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease in dogs, unless it’s a pre-existing condition or occurs during the waiting period. Some policies may also cover preventative care, such as the Lyme disease vaccine and monthly flea and tick preventives.

What are the Stages of Lyme Disease in Dogs?

Staging of Lyme disease is more commonly used to describe human infections, but it can also be applied to dogs, Gillette says. In humans, Lyme disease is generally described in three stages:

Acute Lyme disease (early localized): Symptoms in dogs may include localized redness and discomfort near the bite wound, swollen lymph nodes (under the jaw, in the lower neck, armpits, inner thigh and behind the knee), fever and joint pain. Subclinical Lyme disease (disseminated): As the bacteria spread to other tissues, dogs may develop more symptoms, such as severe joint pain, stiffness and neurological problems. Others may remain asymptomatic. Chronic Lyme disease: The third stage of Lyme disease is typically when long-term complications develop, such as a decline in kidney functions, ongoing joint pain, cardiac issues and neurological disorders.

How to Test for Lyme Disease In Dogs

If you suspect your dog is infected with Lyme disease, seek veterinary care. Depending on the stage of Lyme disease, diagnostic testing may follow one of the following paths:

In-house antibody tests: These simple blood tests can typically be performed by your regular veterinarian. The SNAP 4XD antibody test—which checks for Lyme disease, heartworms and two additional tick-borne diseases spread by the black-legged tick—requires as little as three drops of blood and produces results in about eight minutes.

Gillette explains that a positive test result indicates exposure to B. burgdorferi; it doesn’t always mean your dog has an active Lyme disease infection. For example, she says, dogs who have been treated for or vaccinated against Lyme disease could have false positives.

Based on the results and your dog’s overall health, your veterinarian may recommend additional testing, such as a complete blood count, blood chemistry panel or urinalysis.

PCR tests: PCR tests detect the DNA of B. burgdorferi in your dog’s tissues or fluids, even if your dog has not yet formed antibodies in their blood. For this reason, PCR tests may be more reliable for diagnosing Lyme disease in dogs compared to blood tests, explains Gillette. However, tissue sample collection is also more invasive.

How to Treat Lyme Disease In Dogs

Lyme disease typically won’t go away on its own, but it is treatable with antibiotics. Most pups will require two to three doses of medicine a day for at least four weeks, says Gillette. Even if your dog shows improvements, it’s important to give the full course of antibiotics.

Treatment Costs for Dogs With Lyme Disease

Whether diagnosis and treatment for Lyme disease is covered in part or full by your insurance policy depends on the coverage you’ve chosen. Review the terms and conditions of your pet insurance policy or contact the insurance provider directly to get a better understanding of what is covered.

If pet insurance doesn’t apply, you can expect to pay:

$61 on average for a basic veterinary exam

$46 to $121 for Lyme disease diagnostic testing

$100 to$200 for antibiotics depending on your dog’s weight, length of treatment and prescribed medication

If your dog requires additional testing and long-term medications, expect to pay more.

According to Small Door Veterinary, bloodwork can cost $210 to $350. If complications arise, such as cardiac conditions, kidney disease or chronic joint pain, the cost of treatment can increase significantly. For example, managing chronic joint pain in dogs can cost $300 to $1,000 per year.

Preventing Lyme Disease in Dogs

The good news is that Lyme disease in dogs can be prevented. The best way to protect your dog from Lyme disease is to:

Use a monthly flea, tick, and heartworm preventive. This will help to kill ticks before they can bite your dog and transmit the Lyme disease bacteria.

This will help to kill ticks before they can bite your dog and transmit the Lyme disease bacteria. Vaccinate your dog against Lyme disease. The Lyme vaccine requires an annual booster, so be sure to schedule regular appointments with your veterinarian.

The Lyme vaccine requires an annual booster, so be sure to schedule regular appointments with your veterinarian. Test your dog for Lyme disease. The SNAP 4XD Antibody test is recommended yearly and also tests for heartworms and two other tick-borne diseases.

