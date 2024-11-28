Lykos Metals Appoints New Director, No Current Holdings

Lykos Metals Limited (AU:LYK) has released an update.
Lykos Metals Limited announced the appointment of David Wheeler as a director, effective from November 27, 2024. Wheeler currently holds no securities or relevant interests in the company, making it a fresh start for his directorial role. This development is crucial for investors to watch as it could influence the company’s strategic direction.
