Lygend Resources & Technology Co. (SEHK:2245) Price Target Increased by 22.49% to 28.11

The average one-year price target for Lygend Resources & Technology Co. (SEHK:2245) has been revised to HK$28.11 / share. This is an increase of 22.49% from the prior estimate of HK$22.95 dated August 3, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$27.84 to a high of HK$28.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.18% from the latest reported closing price of HK$19.10 / share.

Lygend Resources & Technology Co. Maintains 2.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.05%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.48% .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 56K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

