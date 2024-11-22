Lygend Resources Delays Circular on JV Transactions

Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2245) has released an update.

Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd. has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to major and connected transactions involving joint venture companies. The revised circular will now be issued by December 26, 2024, due to the need for additional time to prepare and finalize transaction details. Shareholders will receive information on other matters for consideration at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 9, 2024, in the meantime.

