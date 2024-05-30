News & Insights

Stocks

Lygend Resources Adapts to Indonesian Shareholding Policy

May 30, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2245) has released an update.

Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd. has adapted to Indonesia’s new policy limiting foreign shareholding in shipping companies by restructuring the JV Company’s ownership, with a new shareholders agreement between HBW and LSJ. This transaction, which bypasses the need for shareholder approval due to its minimal impact on share ratios, ensures regulatory compliance and reorganizes the JV Company’s board. The new ownership framework is a strategic response to accommodate the JV Company’s business development needs and future expansion plans.

For further insights into HK:2245 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.