LYFT's Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Beat on Active Rider Growth

Lyft LYFT reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 84 cents from non-recurring items) of 9 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss due to significant decline in ride volumes as a result of coronavirus-led woes.



Total revenues of $969.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $942.9 million. The top line jumped 70.2% year over year owing to 49.2% increase in Active Riders (riders who take at least one ride during a quarter on Lyft’s multimodal platform through its app), which totaled 18.73 million in the reported quarter. This San-Francisco-based company’s Revenue per Active Rider increased 14.1% year over year to $45.63.



Lyft’s fourth-quarter performance improved sequentially as well, reflecting continued recovery in rideshare rides. Total revenues increased 12% from the third quarter of 2021 with a 13.5% rise in Revenue per Active Rider.

Lyft, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lyft, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lyft, Inc. Quote

Lyft’s adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $74.7 million against adjusted EBITDA loss of $150 million in the year-ago period. The same improved by $7.4 million sequentially. This marks the company’s third straight quarter of generating adjusted EBITDA profits. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter was 7.7% against adjusted EBITDA loss margin of 26.3% in the year-ago period. In the third quarter of 2021, adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.8%.



Total costs and expenses climbed 19.1% year over year to $1.22 billion in the quarter. Contribution improved 83% year over year to $578.8 million. Contribution margin increased to 59.7% from 55.5% in the year-ago period. Lyft, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), exited the fourth quarter with unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.3 billion compared with $2.25 billion at the end of 2020.

Performance of Other Computer & Technology Stocks

Within the broader Computer and Technology sector, AMETEK, Inc. AME and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS recently reported earnings numbers.



AMETEK, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. Further, the bottom line rose 27% on a year-over-year basis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AMETEK’s net sales of $1.50 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. Notably, the top line rose 25% year over year.



T-Mobile, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 34 cents per share, handsomely outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 94 cents.



T-Mobile’s revenues of $20,785 million lagged the consensus estimate of $21,120 million, but inched up 2.2% year over year, driven by customer growth momentum and synergy-backed model.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.