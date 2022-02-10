LYFT's Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Beat on Active Rider Growth
Lyft LYFT reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 84 cents from non-recurring items) of 9 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss due to significant decline in ride volumes as a result of coronavirus-led woes.
Total revenues of $969.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $942.9 million. The top line jumped 70.2% year over year owing to 49.2% increase in Active Riders (riders who take at least one ride during a quarter on Lyft’s multimodal platform through its app), which totaled 18.73 million in the reported quarter. This San-Francisco-based company’s Revenue per Active Rider increased 14.1% year over year to $45.63.
Lyft’s fourth-quarter performance improved sequentially as well, reflecting continued recovery in rideshare rides. Total revenues increased 12% from the third quarter of 2021 with a 13.5% rise in Revenue per Active Rider.
Lyft, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Lyft, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lyft, Inc. Quote
Lyft’s adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $74.7 million against adjusted EBITDA loss of $150 million in the year-ago period. The same improved by $7.4 million sequentially. This marks the company’s third straight quarter of generating adjusted EBITDA profits. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter was 7.7% against adjusted EBITDA loss margin of 26.3% in the year-ago period. In the third quarter of 2021, adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.8%.
Total costs and expenses climbed 19.1% year over year to $1.22 billion in the quarter. Contribution improved 83% year over year to $578.8 million. Contribution margin increased to 59.7% from 55.5% in the year-ago period. Lyft, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), exited the fourth quarter with unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.3 billion compared with $2.25 billion at the end of 2020.
Performance of Other Computer & Technology Stocks
Within the broader Computer and Technology sector, AMETEK, Inc. AME and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS recently reported earnings numbers.
AMETEK, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. Further, the bottom line rose 27% on a year-over-year basis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
AMETEK’s net sales of $1.50 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. Notably, the top line rose 25% year over year.
T-Mobile, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 34 cents per share, handsomely outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 94 cents.
T-Mobile’s revenues of $20,785 million lagged the consensus estimate of $21,120 million, but inched up 2.2% year over year, driven by customer growth momentum and synergy-backed model.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
AMETEK, Inc. (AME): Free Stock Analysis Report
TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lyft, Inc. (LYFT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.