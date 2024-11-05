LYFT's Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Will It Surpass Expectations?

Lyft LYFT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 6, after market close.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 78.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYFT’s soon-to-be reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at 20 cents per share, having been revised 11.1% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.43 billion, suggesting an uptick of 23.3% from third-quarter 2023 actuals.

Given this backdrop, let’s see how things have shaped up for Lyft this earnings season.

We expect Lyft's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been boosted by an uptick in total revenues. This boost is likely to have been driven by a rise in Active Riders, fueled by an improving rideshare market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Active Riders is currently pegged at 24.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, which implies a 9.6% year-over-year increase.

On the contrary, increasing operating expenses are likely to have hurt the company’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Lyft. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Lyft has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 presently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

LYFT’s Q2 Highlights

Lyft reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of 24 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents and improved year over year.

Revenues of $1.44 billion also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion and improved 40.6% year over year, reflecting growth in the rideshare market. Active riders increased 10.2% year over year to 23.7 million.

Q3 Performances of Other Computer and Technology Companies

Alphabet’s GOOGL third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.12 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 per share. The figure grew 37% year over year.

Revenues of $88.3 billion increased 15% year over year (16% at constant currency). Net revenues, excluding total traffic acquisition costs (“TAC”) (the portion of revenues shared with Google’s partners and the amount paid to distribution partners and others who direct traffic to Google’s website) were $74.549 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark by 2.34%. The figure rose 16.4% year over year.

Amphenol’s APH third-quarter 2024 Communications Solutions revenues of $1.69 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.51%. Communications Solutions revenues surged 31.8% year over year, accounting for 41.7% of sales in the reported quarter.

In the reported quarter, Amphenol’s adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.11%. The earnings figure increased 28.2% year over year.

Net sales increased 26.2% year over year to $4.04 billion, beating the consensus mark by 7.11%. Organically, net sales increased 15%.

