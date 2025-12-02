Lyft's Customer-Friendly Deals to Boost Revenues: More Upside Ahead?

Lyft LYFT has been rolling out customer-friendly offers and value-driven ride options to boost rides and its revenue stream. These moves are designed to spur higher ride frequency, re-engage occasional users and attract new riders. Lyft is benefiting from an uptick in driver supply. Highlighting the improvement in the ride share market, active riders increased in all four quarters of 2023 as well as in 2024. During the third quarter of 2025, active riders increased 18% year over year.

In line with its objective to boost ride efficiency and driver opportunities, Lyft inked a deal with Curb, a major ride-hailing platform for licensed taxis, last month. The alliance aims to connect Lyft riders with Curb’s driver network via the Curb Flow platform.

The partnership expands on Lyft’s earlier taxi onboarding pilot in St. Louis and reflects its continued marketplace optimization to deliver quicker pickups and smoother service. By giving Curb taxi drivers access to Lyft’s roughly 50 million annual riders, the deal is expected to increase trip opportunities, flexibility and time on the road for drivers.

For riders in Los Angeles, the integration means broader access to licensed taxis directly inside the Lyft app, with future rollouts extending the benefit to thousands more drivers across Curb’s nationwide footprint.

In another customer-friendly move, last month Lyft inked a deal with United Airlines UAL to allow eligible users to earn MileagePlus (United Airlines’ award-winning loyalty program) miles on qualifying trips. MileagePlus members can link their United and Lyft accounts in latter’s app and start earning miles based on ride type.

Payouts include 4 miles per dollar on pre-scheduled airport rides, 3 miles per dollar on Extra Comfort, Lyft Black, and Black SUV rides, as well as same-day airport trips, and 2 miles per dollar on Standard, Priority Pickup and XL rides booked through a company business profile. All other Standard, Priority Pickup and XL rides earn 1 mile per dollar.

New Lyft riders can also pick up a 1,000-mile bonus after joining Lyft, connecting their MileagePlus account, selecting United MileagePlus as their rewards partner and completing two rides within 30 days. MileagePlus enrollment is free. Lyft riders who connect their MileagePlus accounts can access key program perks such as miles that do not expire, no blackout restrictions, the option to buy tickets with miles or miles-plus-cash, waived change fees on award flights and the ability to share or pool miles with family and friends.

Lyft’s rival Uber Technologies UBER, too, has inked customer-friendly deals this year. For example, Uber has a deal with retailer Best Buy BBY for on-demand delivery. The deal brings consumer electronics from more than 800 stores to the Uber Eats platform. Uber Eats is the online food ordering and delivery platform of Uber. The partnership allows Uber Eats and Best Buy to make the latest technology more accessible than ever, thereby reflecting the deal’s customer-friendly nature. The association with Best Buy to facilitate electronics delivery strengthens Uber’s delivery segment and is aimed at diversifying its delivery ecosystem.

LYFT’s Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Shares of LYFT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have gained 42.7% in the past six months, underperforming its industry’s 80.3% uptick in the same timeframe.

6-Month Price Comparison

From a valuation standpoint, LYFT trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales (P/S) of 1.41X. LYFT is inexpensive compared with its industry.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYFT’s 2025 and 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days.

