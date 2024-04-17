Lyft (XTRA:LY0) Price Target Increased by 8.28% to 15.94

The average one-year price target for Lyft (XTRA:LY0) has been revised to 15.94 / share. This is an increase of 8.28% from the prior estimate of 14.72 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.61 to a high of 23.13 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.44% from the latest reported closing price of 17.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LY0 is 0.22%, an increase of 13.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 318,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 21,735K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 18,817K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,600K shares, representing a decrease of 14.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,358K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,174K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 29.40% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,528K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,479K shares, representing an increase of 21.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 16.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,319K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,263K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 25.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

