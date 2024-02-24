Lyft (XTRA:LY0) Price Target Increased by 19.89% to 14.57

The average one-year price target for Lyft (XTRA:LY0) has been revised to 14.57 / share. This is an increase of 19.89% from the prior estimate of 12.15 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.66 to a high of 21.77 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.83% from the latest reported closing price of 14.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LY0 is 0.21%, an increase of 14.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 322,837K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 21,735K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,770K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 18,817K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,600K shares, representing a decrease of 14.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,174K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,725K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 19.34% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,528K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,479K shares, representing an increase of 21.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 16.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,263K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,109K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 17.42% over the last quarter.

