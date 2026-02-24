Lyft (XTRA:LY0) Price Target Decreased by 13.64% to 17.78

The average one-year price target for Lyft (XTRA:LY0) has been revised to 17,78 € / share. This is a decrease of 13.64% from the prior estimate of 20,59 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11,19 € to a high of 27,73 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.24% from the latest reported closing price of 11,31 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 849 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 10.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LY0 is 0.18%, an increase of 14.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 410,138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 32,759K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,715K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 25,769K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,783K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 28.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,825K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,666K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 20.07% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 10,915K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,127K shares , representing an increase of 53.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 84.60% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 9,873K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,552K shares , representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LY0 by 19.40% over the last quarter.

