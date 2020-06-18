Lyft Wants To Switch To All-electric By 2030

(RTTNews) - Lyft Inc. said it plans to transition all vehicles on its platform to electric by 2030. The ride-hailing company intends to achieve the target in collaboration with Environmental Defense Fund.

In a blog post, Lyft noted that by working with drivers to transition to electric vehicles, it can potentially avoid tens of millions of metric tons of greenhouse gas or GHG emissions to the atmosphere and reduce gasoline consumption by more than a billion gallons over the next decade.

Lyft also said it is joining the Climate Group's EV100 initiative. It will collaborate with other companies committed to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

Environmental activists have called on Lyft and rival Uber to switch to electric vehicles after ride-hailing services were found to emit 50 percent more greenhouse gas per passenger mile traveled compared to private cars.

In 2018, Lyft made all rides on its platform carbon-neutral through its carbon offsets program so as to immediately mitigate GHG emissions on the platform. However, the company said it is now ending the carbon offsets program in order to focus efforts on direct decarbonization through the switch to an all-electric fleet.

Lyft noted that the transition to an all-electric fleet will include cars in the Express Drive rental car partner program for rideshare drivers, the company's consumer rental car program for riders, its autonomous vehicle program, and drivers' personal cars used on the Lyft platform.

While the upfront cost of electric vehicles is higher than gas-powered cars, lower fuel and maintenance costs that will result in lower costs for drivers over the life of the vehicle.

The company said it will work with policymakers and partners to drive down the cost of electric vehicles, expand incentives and infrastructure, and help drivers switch to electric.

According to Lyft, drivers renting cars through Express Drive currently save an average of $50 to $70 per week on fuel costs alone. These savings are expected to increase over time as the cost of EV batteries continues to come down.

Last year, hundreds of electric vehicles were launched onto the Lyft platform through Express Drive in Seattle, Atlanta, and Denver. In Colorado, the company's Express Drive rental partners' vehicles are eligible for state tax incentives.

