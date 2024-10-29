Lyft Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lyft. Our analysis of options history for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $226,670, and 4 were calls, valued at $150,165.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $17.0 for Lyft over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lyft's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lyft's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $17.0, over the past month.

Lyft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $17.00 $87.7K 28 263 LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $0.84 $0.83 $0.84 $13.50 $57.7K 1.0K 734 LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $15.00 $52.9K 1.1K 169 LYFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.2 $4.15 $4.16 $10.00 $41.6K 118 100 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $1.25 $1.24 $1.25 $13.50 $39.6K 948 325

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

In light of the recent options history for Lyft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Lyft With a volume of 2,840,435, the price of LYFT is up 0.14% at $13.91. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lyft options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

