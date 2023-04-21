Lyft to significantly cut jobs

Changes sourcing

April 21 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc LYFT.O will significantly cut jobs in another round of layoffs as it looks to reduce costs, a note from new CEO David Risher said on Friday.

The ride-sharing firm could see costs slashed by half, a report by the Wall Street Journal saidon Friday. Shares of the company rose over 4% on the news.

The latest layoffs could affect 30% or more of Lyft's over 4,000 employees, the report said, adding the company plans to disclose the move after a board meeting next week.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)

