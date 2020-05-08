Lyft To Require Drivers, Passengers To Wear Face Masks

(RTTNews) - American ridesharing company Lyft, Inc. is set to roll-out a new health safety program that will ensure that riders and drivers are protected amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The new health and safety standards for ridesharing will require personal health certification for drivers and riders, face masks for drivers and riders as well as new health safety education for drivers and riders.

The educational content will be based on the CDC's rideshare guidance that can be accessed by drivers in their Lyft app. The similar content for riders will be rolled out soon.

Prior to hailing a ride using the Lyft app, it will be mandatory for every rider and driver to self-certify that they will wear face masks throughout the ride, are symptom-free, and will follow CDC and local guidelines related to COVID-19.

They will also have to keep vehicles clean and sanitize their hands frequently and leave windows open when possible and avoid recirculated air when possible. The passengers will also be not allowed to ride in the front seat.

Lyft said anyone who does not agree to the personal health certification will be unable to request a ride or drive with Lyft. The confirmation has to be given on the app just before hailing a ride.

Lyft has dedicated nearly $2.5 million to purchasing hundreds of thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer, masks, and disinfectants for drivers at no cost to them.

In late April, Lyft laid off 982 employees, or about 17% of its workforce, as the company strives to curb operating costs as demand for rides continues to plunge due to lockdown enforced to curb coronavirus pandemic.

