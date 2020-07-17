Lyft To Provide Drivers With Vehicle Partitions

(RTTNews) - Lyft Inc. said it will make available vehicle partitions to its drivers in the coming months, saying that the move is part of the ride-hailing company's commitment to driver safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyft said in a blog post that in the next month, it expects to have made tens of thousands of partitions available to its U.S. drivers for free, with the goal of providing 50 percent ride coverage in these markets.

The company plans to expand to a total of 30 regions and provide partitions to a total of 60,000 drivers in the coming months.

Lyft noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has recommended using vehicles with partitions to help maintain distance between drivers and riders, when available.

Lyft said that earlier in July, it started to provide partitions to "frequent drivers", as well as the drivers in its Express Drive rental program in Atlanta, Denver and Baltimore.

After receiving positive feedback from drivers and riders, Lyft will now provide partitions to additional drivers in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Phoenix, Dallas and New York City.

Later this summer, Lyft said that partitions will be available for all its drivers to purchase through the Lyft Store, the company's new online storefront that will give drivers easy and affordable access to PPE, cleaning supplies and face masks that have been difficult to find.

Lyft noted that it does not make a profit on the products sold through the Lyft Store. All products on the store are priced at cost, and there is no Lyft markup, according to the company.

The company will alert drivers when partitions are available for purchase in the Lyft Store.

Lyft also said it has distributed more than 150,000 sanitizing products and masks to its drivers. The company added that its "most active drivers" will now receive a free safety kit that will contain a reusable cloth face covering, sanitizer and disinfectant.

Based on CDC guidelines, Lyft recently established new health and safety standards for rideshare with the launch of Lyft's Health Safety Program.

The program includes a personal health certification that requires all riders and drivers to self-certify that they are coronavirus symptom-free and wear face masks throughout the ride.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.