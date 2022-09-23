Lyft To Offer Rides For Indeed's Ready To Work Program

(RTTNews) - Lyft announced the expansion to its partnership with Indeed in Jobs Access program. The ride-hailing company will be providing transportation access for Indeed's Ready to Work program.

Indeed's Ready to Work program is a series of free virtual and in-person events for job seekers in several cities across the U.S. from September 15 to October 8, 2022.

Amid COVID-19's severe impact on job market and job seekers, the company partnered with Indeed to expand the program to over 35 markets across the country earlier this year.

As per the latest deal, Lyft will provide access to rides for participants of Ready to Work's in-person events. Through Ready to Work, Indeed hopes to connect 50,000 job seekers with employers looking to hire talent right now.

Lyft's Jobs Access program, part of LyftUp, was launched in 2019. The Program provides access to rides for job seekers who need reliable transportation to get to job interviews, training, or the first few weeks of a new job. The company is in partnership with Indeed, Goodwill, and United Way for providing access to the free rideshare, bike, or scooter rides for the job purpose.

Abbey Carlton, Indeed's VP of Social Impact, said, "The last couple of years have brought new challenges and exacerbated existing ones for so many job seekers. … The support from our partners will allow the Ready to Work initiative to reach as many job seekers as possible through both in-person and virtual events that will connect thousands of people with companies who need great talent now."

