Lyft to cut at least 1,200 jobs - WSJ

April 21 (Reuters) - Ride-sharing company Lyft Inc LYFT.O will cut at least 1,200 jobs in another round of layoffs as it looks to reduce costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.