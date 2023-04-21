News & Insights

US Markets
LYFT

Lyft to cut at least 1,200 jobs - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 21, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Ride-sharing company Lyft Inc LYFT.O will cut at least 1,200 jobs in another round of layoffs as it looks to reduce costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.