Lyft Stock Has 33% More Lift From Here, Says Analyst

The continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines bodes well for ridesharing app Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), particularly as summer approaches, because it means more people will be traveling again.

One analyst is so upbeat about Lyft's prospects that he put its stock on his "best ideas" list and raised his price target to $85 per share, suggesting there's 33% more upside from where Lyft's stock closed on Tuesday.

Image source: Getty Images.

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says over 109 million doses of the vaccine have been administered since the first one was introduced in December, representing more than 21% of the U.S. population. Some 2.4 million shots a day are being administered.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives told investors in a research note the continued progress being made in the COVID-19 fight will allow both Lyft and rival Uber Technologies an opportunity to see a "springboard of consumer demand bounce back."

Ives believes Lyft isn't the same company today that it was a year ago, as the pandemic forced the ridesharing service to slash expenses after people were required to stay indoors. As he explains it, the "profitability profile and leverage have essentially turned Lyft into a different company than it was pre-pandemic."

As a result, consumer travel will lead to a rebound occurring in the back half of 2021 because the effects of reopening will be stronger than expected. That will result in a Lyft that's more profitable and has a better shot at generating more revenue per rider.

Ives previously had a $72 price target on Lyft, 12.5% higher than its closing price yesterday, but with these tailwinds, he's raised his target to $85 and put the stock on his firm's "best ideas" list.

10 stocks we like better than Lyft

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lyft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.