Lyft Stock Declines 0.7% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Miss

Lyft Inc. LYFT reported unimpressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a result, LYFT stock failed to impress the market as shares declined 0.7% since the earnings release on Aug. 6.

Quarterly earnings per share (excluding 15 cents from non-recurring items) of 25 cents underperformed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 4.2% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.59 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but increased 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Gross bookings reported for the quarter were $4.5 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 12%.

Lyft’s adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $129.4 million, up 26% from the year-ago reported figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as the percentage of gross bookings) was 2.9% compared with 2.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Lyft exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $913.85 million compared with $759.32 million at the end of December-end quarter of 2024. Long-term debt, net of the current portion at the end of the reported quarter, was $526.5 million compared with $565.97 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

LYFT repurchased 12.8 million shares for $200 million in the second quarter of 2025 via the share repurchase program.

LYFT’s Q3 2025 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, Lyft anticipates year-over-year growth in rides in the mid-teens, driven by industry-leading service levels, strong rider and driver growth and increased engagement.

Gross bookings are anticipated to grow almost 13-17% year over year, reaching $4.65-$4.80 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $125 million and $145 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings) is projected in the range of 2.7%-3%.

LYFT’s Zacks Rank

Lyft currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported second-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding $1.17 per share from non-recurring items) of $2.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. However, earnings decreased 11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the June-end quarter were $16.65 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.2 billion and decreasing marginally on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1% year over year to $15.5 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.31 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 and declined 0.8% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $2.93 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion and were flat year over year. JBHT’s second-quarter revenue performance witnessed a 6% increase in Intermodal (“JBI”) loads, a 13% rise in Truckload (“JBT”) loads, a 3% increase in Dedicated Contract Services (“DCS”) productivity and a 6% jump in Integrated Capacity Solutions (“ICS”) revenue per load. These items were offset by Final Mile Services revenues declining 10%, lower revenue per load in both JBI and JBT, a 9% decrease in ICS load volume and a 3% decline in average trucks in DCS. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, increased 1% on a year-over-year basis.

