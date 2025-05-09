$LYFT stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LYFT stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $744,185,595 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LYFT:
$LYFT Insider Trading Activity
$LYFT insiders have traded $LYFT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDSAY CATHERINE LLEWELLYN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,286 shares for an estimated $704,656.
- LOGAN GREEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,330 shares for an estimated $340,556.
- JOHN DAVID RISHER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 13,790 shares for an estimated $250,271
- JOHN PATRICK ZIMMER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,848 shares for an estimated $73,222.
- JILL BEGGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,144 shares for an estimated $42,183.
$LYFT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $LYFT stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 21,985,610 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $283,614,369
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 6,365,727 shares (+282.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,117,878
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 6,353,208 shares (+49.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,956,383
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 5,945,000 shares (+828.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,690,500
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 5,874,599 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,782,327
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,088,490 shares (+404.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,641,521
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 4,901,358 shares (+156.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,227,518
$LYFT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYFT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
$LYFT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYFT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LYFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 02/12/2025
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 11/21/2024
