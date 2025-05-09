$LYFT stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LYFT stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $744,185,595 of trading volume.

$LYFT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LYFT:

$LYFT insiders have traded $LYFT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDSAY CATHERINE LLEWELLYN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,286 shares for an estimated $704,656 .

. LOGAN GREEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,330 shares for an estimated $340,556 .

. JOHN DAVID RISHER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 13,790 shares for an estimated $250,271

JOHN PATRICK ZIMMER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,848 shares for an estimated $73,222 .

. JILL BEGGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,144 shares for an estimated $42,183.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LYFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $LYFT stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LYFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYFT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LYFT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYFT forecast page.

$LYFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYFT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LYFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 02/12/2025

on 02/12/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 11/21/2024

You can track data on $LYFT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.