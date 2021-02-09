Lyft sticks to year-end profitability goal, projects rides recovery in second quarter

By Tina Bellon and Akanksha Rana

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc LYFT.O said on Tuesday it stood by its goal to become profitable on an adjusted basis by the end of this year despite the pandemic, forecasting a rebound in ride-hail demand beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

Lyft expects COVID-19 vaccine distribution to scale up in the second quarter, allowing more people to return to pre-pandemic normality, and said it expects its own cost cuts to help it achieve a profit.

"Based on current recovery expectations, we should experience a growth inflection beginning in the second quarter that strengthens in the second half of the year," Lyft Chief Financial Officer Brian Roberts said in a statement.

Shares were up 2.5% in after-hours trading following the results.

The company reported roughly $570 million in fourth-quarter revenue, a 44% decline on a yearly basis, but an uptick of 14% compared with the third quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to post revenue of $562 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Lyft reported a loss in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $150 million in the fourth quarter, indicating it must improve to reach its year-end target of adjusted EBITDA profitability. That compares with a $185 million adjusted EBITDA loss projected by analysts on average.

The smaller-than-expected loss is largely due to Lyft shaving off more costs than originally anticipated, including for software hosting services, payment processing and insurance, John Zimmer, the company's president, told Reuters in an interview.

Those cuts of $360 million in fixed costs and additional decreases in variable costs would allow the company to continue operating more efficiently once riders return.

"As riders increase ... those lower costs will also help drive higher contribution margins," Zimmer said.

Lyft shares have recovered from their record lows during the early months of the virus outbreak in the United States and are trading at roughly the same level as a year ago. Shares of larger rival Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N have gained more than 47% over the past 12 months.

Unlike Uber, Lyft has not been able to offset the drop in ride-hail revenue with food delivery services. Uber is scheduled to report results on Wednesday after the bell.

Lyft executives in the past have said they remained squarely focused on moving people, not goods, but last quarter the company announced it was working on a white-label or non-Lyft-branded platform to allow deliveries between different businesses for groceries, food and packages.

Zimmer told Reuters on Tuesday that Lyft's delivery platform was still early in the process and that the business would just be additive, with the company hoping to announce partners by the middle of this year.

Zimmer said Lyft was confident that retail businesses and restaurants were looking to avoid the fees charged by food delivery platforms, including Uber Eats, GrubHub Inc GRUB.N and others.

"They don't want to pay the 20% to 30% to Uber Eats to do that long-term," he said. "Those retailers are investing in their own infrastructure, of which we would be part."

PREVIEW-Uber and Lyft's long wait for a rebound in demand signals slow economic recovery

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York and Akanksha Rana in Bangalore Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Tina.Bellon@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 573 5029; Reuters Messaging: tina.bellon.thomsonreuters@reuters.net; Twitter @TinaBellon))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.