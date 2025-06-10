LYFT Soars 37% in 3 Months: Is the Stock Still Worth Betting on Now?

Lyft LYFT has delivered a solid 36.7% gain over the past three months. This performance easily beats the Zacks Internet Services industry, which returned 6.6% during the same period. The stock has also moved ahead of rival Uber Technologies UBER and fellow industry player DoorDash DASH. Shares of Uber and DoorDash have risen 23.3% and 18.3%, respectively, over the past three months.

3-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given LYFT’s impressive rally, investors might wonder if the opportunity to add this high-flying stock to their portfolio has passed. However, we believe LYFT has a lot going in its favor, and this rally is far from over. In fact, the stock holds substantial upside potential. LYFT currently has a Momentum Score of B. Technical indicators suggest continued strong performance for LYFT. The stock trades above its 50-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in LYFT’s prospects.

50-Day Moving Average Data of LYFT Stock

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reasons for Staying Bullish on LYFT Stock

Gross Booking Growth: Lyft released its first-quarter 2025 earnings report last month. In the March quarter, gross bookings increased 13% year over year to $4.6 billion. Management stated that this was the 16th consecutive quarter where Lyft demonstrated double-digit year-on-year growth in the key metric, demonstrating the resilience and momentum of the company’s customer-friendly strategy. The uptick was driven by the record active riders of 24.4 million in the quarter. Active riders increased 11% year over year in the quarter. The total number of rides in the quarter reached a first-quarter record 218.4 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 16%. These exceptional numbers highlight that the innovations introduced by LYFT this year to attract drivers and riders are bearing fruit. LYFT’s move to focus on less densely populated markets, such as Indianapolis, is also paying off.

Impressive Earnings Surprise History: Despite the tough conditions, the ride-sharing company demonstrated resilience and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the past four quarters, missing the mark in the other quarter. The average beat is 24.2%.

Lyft Price and EPS Surprise

Lyft, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Lyft, Inc. Quote

Impressive Outlook: For the second quarter of 2025, Lyft expects gross bookings in the $4.41-$4.57 billion range, reflecting 10-14% growth from second-quarter 2024 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $4.49 billion. The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $115-$130 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of gross bookings) is expected to be 2.6-2.8%. Lyft anticipates year-over-year ride growth in the mid-teens.

Share Buyback Boost: In a shareholder-friendly move, management announced last month an increase to its share repurchase program to $750 million from $500 million. Lyft intends to utilize $500 million of this authorization within the next 12 months, $200 million of which will be used within the next three months. Strong cash flow generation allows LYFT to remain committed to returning value to shareholders. LYFT’s cash flow generation is approaching $1 billion for the trailing 12 months.

Zacks Estimates Northbound: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYFT’s 2025 and 2026 sales implies a year-over-year increase of 12.7% and 12.9%, respectively. The consensus mark for LYFT’s 2025 EPS and 2026 highlights a 16.8% and 21.2% year-over-year uptick, respectively. Moreover, the EPS estimates for second-quarter 2025, third-quarter 2025 and full year 2025 have been trending northward over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' bullishness on LYFT.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Compelling Stock Valuation: From a valuation perspective, Lyft is still trading cheaper than the industry. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.95, much lower than the industry average of 5.2. The company has a Value Score of B, comparing favorably to Uber Technologies’ D and DoorDash’s F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LYFT Still a Smart Buy for Investors

Lyft is likely to continue benefiting from strong gross bookings. Lyft’s ambitions to be a key player in the lucrative and emerging autonomous vehicle market also bode well. Lyft has inked quite a few deals in this respect. By adopting this approach, LYFT has avoided massive R&D costs associated with developing autonomous systems independently. The recent signs of the easing of tariff tensions are further tailwinds for the stock. The favorable valuation picture and rising earnings and sales estimates add to its appeal.

With many positives driving the stock, LYFT presents a compelling investment opportunity now. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) undervalued stock is an ideal candidate for addition to one’s portfolio.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.