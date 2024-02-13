Lyft Shares Soar 62% Following Strong Q4 Earnings Report

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ride-hailing firm Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw its shares surge 62% in after-market trading, following its Q4 earnings announcement on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The San Francisco-based company surprised markets with a “beat and raise” quarter. Quarterly revenues of $1.224 billion beat estimates of $1.219 billion by 0.4%, while adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents beat expectations of 8 cents by 125%.

CEO David Risher attributed this success to the company’s ambitious goals and customer-centric approach. “In 2024, we’ll prove that Lyft’s customer obsession will drive profitable growth,” he said.

The ride-hailing firm also offered better-than-expected guidance. For the first quarter of 2024, management expects gross bookings of roughly $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion, better than the $3.46 billion that analysts expected.

These rosy figures were driven by a rising number of active users, and increased usage by existing ones. Active riders grew 10% in the fourth quarter, and Lyft served over 40 million riders, a record annual ridership for the company. Gross bookings of $3.7 billion grew 17% year over year.

Lyft also aims to sustain this positive momentum in 2024, with CFO Erin Brewer citing the company’s focus on operational excellence as a catalyst for meaningful margin expansion. Management believes this year that Lyft will achieve positive free cash flow for the first time in the company’s history.

