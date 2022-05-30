LYFT Shares Plunge Nearly 60% YTD Amid Multiple Headwinds
Shares of Lyft LYFT have fallen 58.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 25.2%. The downside is primarily due to the prevalent pandemic-related woes and high costs associated with boosting driver supply.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Despite improving from the coronavirus-induced slump, ride volumes continue to be significantly below the pre-pandemic level. During the first-quarter 2022 conference call, Lyft stated that its ride volumes were still down 30% from the fourth quarter of 2019. In certain key U.S. markets, it was down more than 50%. Omicron-induced woes hurt the company’s ride volumes significantly in January. Consequently, the company’s total revenues decreased 10% sequentially in the first quarter with a 5% decline in Active Riders.
Despite better-than-expected first-quarter results, Lyft’s shares slumped nearly 30% following the earnings release on May 3, primarily due to its bleak second-quarter guidance. Management announced that due to increased investments in drivers and marketing, it estimates adjusted EBITDA to be only $10-$20 million in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $54.8 million in the first quarter.
Lyft shares suffered a setback recently following news that it will slow down hiring and trim costs at some of its departments. Shares fell as much as 17.3% on May 24.
Rising gas prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war have also weighed on the LYFT stock. To help drivers combat escalating gas prices, the ride-hailing company collaborated with Payfare in March to launch a cash-back rewards program for its drivers on fuel purchases. With this partnership, Lyft drivers who use Lyft Direct debit card for purchasing fuel will receive increased cash back rewards of 4-5% until Jun 30, 2022. The company has levied a temporary fuel surcharge on rides, all of which is going to drivers.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Lyft carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Computer and Technology sector are as follows:
ON Semiconductor ON sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 19.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of ON Semiconductor have gained approximately 10% in a month.
Analog Devices ADI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%.
Shares of Analog Devices have increased 6.4% in a month.
Click to get this free report
Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Free Stock Analysis Report
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lyft, Inc. (LYFT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- Why the S&P Futures Chart Offers Some Hope for Investors
- Clover Health Q1 Results Top Analyst Forecasts; Stock Becomes 12th Most Popular With Retail Investors
- Elrond-Based P2E Game Cantina Royale to be Widely Accessible
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rise, Wendy’s Stock Gains On Potential Deal