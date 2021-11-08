Lyft Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.28, changing hands as high as $56.36 per share. Lyft Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LYFT's low point in its 52 week range is $34.96 per share, with $68.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.27.

