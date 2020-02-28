US Markets

Lyft says scooters, bike parts production delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ride hailing company Lyft Inc said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak has led to production delays of certain automotive parts and components of bikes and scooters.

Lyft also said there could be further supply chain disruption or other business interruptions along with decreased travel due to the virus.

