Lyft says scooters, bike parts production delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ride hailing company Lyft Inc LYFT.O said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak has led to production delays of certain automotive parts and components of bikes and scooters.

Lyft also said there could be further supply chain disruption or other business interruptions along with decreased travel due to the virus.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.