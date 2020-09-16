Lyft Says More Free And Discounted Rides To Go To The Polls

(RTTNews) - Lyft, Inc. will be offering more free and discounted rides to provide voters with access to affordable transportation to go to the polling centers or vote-by-mail dropbox centers. The ride-sharing company is expanding its "Ride to Vote" work that it began in 2018.

Access to affordable transportation can be a barrier to stay away from polling. In the current situation, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can also be an issue due to health safety concerns.

It is estimated that more than 15 million eligible voters did not cast their vote in the last presidential election, primarily due to the lack of access to affordable transportation.

Lyft is going to make it easier for such people to exercise their right to vote at the U.S. presidential election that is barely two months away on November 3. President Donald Trump will be squaring off with his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

On Election Day, Lyft is offering 50 percent off on one ride up to $10 to any polling location or vote-by-mail dropbox using the code '2020VOTE.' This offer will also be valid for its network of bikes and scooters in select cities for the first time. The promo code is valid between 5am and 11pm on the election day, and is limited to one per person.

To make the offer more effective, Lyft is working closely with 'When We All Vote' and other partners to provide the community with the tools they need to register to vote. It is also partnering with a number of nonprofit organizations to identify and distribute free and discounted rides to those really in need under its LyftUp program.

Further, Lyft is working with its Voting Access partners and LyftUp Access Alliance partners to expand the ride access to even more people this election season. These include More Than A Vote, Black Women's Roundtable, National Federation of the Blind, Student Veterans of America, and more.

More Than A Vote is giving ride access to sports arena polling locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Orlando, which are converted into safe in-person voting locations in communities that are suffering the most during this pandemic. Black Women's Roundtable helps to provide rides to get their community to the polls.

All these partners will help Lyft distribute ride credit directly to people in their networks whom they identify as most in need of transportation as in the past years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.