Lyft Revenue Beats Guidance, but Stock Falls Anyway

It was the first quarter in which Lyft’s revenue topped $1 billion, but shares are falling in late trading.

Lyft is trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session despite having reported fourth-quarter financial results that topped the company’s own projections.

For the quarter, the ride-sharing company posted revenue of $1.02 billion, up 52% year over year, beating the Wall Street analyst consensus at $984.2 million and above the company’s guidance range of $975 million to $985 million. This was the first quarter in which Lyft’s revenue topped $1 billion.

Lyft (ticker: LYFT) reported a GAAP loss of $356 million and an adjusted loss of $121.4 million. The company posted an adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) loss of $130.7 million, well ahead of the guidance range of a loss between $160 million and $170 million.

The company reported 22.9 million active riders in the quarter, up 23% from a year earlier. Revenue per rider was $44.40, up 23%.

“Fiscal 2019 was an exceptional year across the board. We significantly improved our path to profitability while simultaneously reaching critical milestones toward our long-term strategy,” Lyft CEO and co-founder Logan Green said in a statement. “Continued strength in core rideshare drove our industry-leading growth, led by product innovation and operational excellence on every facet of our robust transportation platform.”

For the first quarter, the company sees revenue of $1.055 billion to $1.06 billion, up 36% to 37% from a year ago and slightly ahead of the Street consensus at $1.05 billion, with an adjusted Ebitda loss of $140 million to $145 million.

For all of 2020, Lyft sees revenue of $4.575 million to $4.65 million, with revenue growth of 27% to 29% and an adjusted Ebitda loss of $450 million to $490 million. Street consensus has been for full-year revenue of $4.59 billion.

In late trading, Lyft shares are down 4.1%, to $51.72. They closed Tuesday up 0.4%, while the S&P 500 closed up 0.2%.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

