Lyft reaches $25 mln settlement of claims it hid safety problems

June 16 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc LYFT.O has reached a $25 million settlement to resolve shareholder claims that the ride-hailing company concealed safety problems, including alleged sexual assaults by drivers, prior to its 2019 initial public offering.

The preliminary settlement was filed on Thursday with the federal court in Oakland, California, and requires approval by U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in Santa Ana, California and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

