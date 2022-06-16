US Markets
LYFT

Lyft reaches $25 mln settlement of claims it hid safety problems

Contributors
Jody Godoy Reuters
California Reuters
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lyft Inc has reached a $25 million settlement to resolve shareholder claims that the ride-hailing company concealed safety problems, including alleged sexual assaults by drivers, prior to its 2019 initial public offering.

June 16 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc LYFT.O has reached a $25 million settlement to resolve shareholder claims that the ride-hailing company concealed safety problems, including alleged sexual assaults by drivers, prior to its 2019 initial public offering.

The preliminary settlement was filed on Thursday with the federal court in Oakland, California, and requires approval by U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in Santa Ana, California and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LYFT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular